Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Business

India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 10:14 AM  Count : 171
Observer Online Desk

File photo: AstraZeneca's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020 Reuters

File photo: AstraZeneca's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020 Reuters


Serum Institute of India will sell the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh at $4 a dose, three sources with knowledge of the mater told Reuters, about 47% more than India will pay for its inoculation campaign.

The pricing for Bangladesh, the world’s eighth-most populous country, provides a first glimpse of what it will cost other low- and middle-income countries that are seeking to secure the vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca with Oxford University.

Bangladesh, a country of more than 160 million people, in November signed a preliminary agreement to buy 30 million doses of the shot from Serum - the world’s biggest vaccine maker by volume.

A Bangladeshi government official told reporters on Monday that the first batch of the vaccine, which Serum calls COVISHIELD, should arrive in the country by Jan. 25 so that inoculation can start early next month.

One of the sources said the price for Bangladesh would “eventually average out to $3” per dose, without giving details. All the sources declined to be named ahead of an expected official announcement by the Bangladeshi government.

Bangladesh’s health minister and the health secretary did not answer calls to their mobile phones late in the day.

Serum, which has stockpiled 50 million doses of the vaccine in India, has signed an initial deal to sell 11 million of the shots to the Indian government for 200 rupees ($2.72) per dose.

The rate for India is lower given the massive demand for vaccines in the country of 1.35 billion. Indian regulators have already approved COVISHIELD for emergency use.

Serum has partnered with AstraZeneca, the Gates Foundation and the Gavi vaccine alliance to produce more than a billion doses of the vaccine for supply to lower-income countries. Brazil is expecting at least 2 million doses from Serum.

Bangladesh has so far reported 523,302 COVID-19 cases, including 7,803 deaths. ($1 = 73.4720 Indian rupees)

Related Topics

AstraZeneca   vaccine   coronavirus  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SoftBank Group sells Uber shares worth $2 bn
India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources
Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Saudi Crown prince plans car-free city for future beyond oil
Abu Dhabi Murban raises benchmark Murban crude prices
Mexico pouring money into Pemex
Most Asia markets, dollar rise as Biden’s pledges huge stimulus


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft