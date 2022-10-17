Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 12:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Titu to coach Ctg Abahani coming season

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 428
Sports Reporter

Titu to coach Ctg Abahani coming season

Titu to coach Ctg Abahani coming season

Saiful Bari Titu, the former head coach of the Bangladesh National Football Team, is going to be in the dugout of Chittagong Abahani in the coming days as per the verbal agreement between the club and the coach.
The coach said that the agreement is going to be in black and white soon.
Mr Titu said, "We have an understanding regarding the matter. Now we are waiting for finally do it in papers."
This experienced coach was with the same team a few years back. He was the head coach of the port city team in 2017 and under his guidance, the club became runner-up in the Federation Cup and placed third in the top League, Bangladesh Premier League. But, he was relieved of his duty only three matches before the closing of the event.
While talking about the team, the coach said to the media, "The team management had already formed a team and in my view, the team is not bad. Upon registering some good foreigners, we can expect good performance and results."
It was learned that Maruful Haque who was the former head coach of Chittagong Abahani is likely to stand in the dugout of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Ltd in the coming season.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kane fires Spurs' Premier League title push as Leicester held
Griezmann, Reinildo double-act help Atletico usurp Athletic
Benzema expected to win Ballon d'Or
Mushfiqur to return to NCL from second round
Inter beat Salernitana to continue revival
State Minister inaugurates Kamalapur Stadium renovation
'Historic day' as Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 WC opener
Netherlands edge UAE in low-scoring thriller


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
Routing export payments as wage remittances
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
World Food Day today
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Biogas can meet country’s energy demand
DU observes Mourning Day
BD home to world's biggest number of green factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft