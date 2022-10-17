

Titu to coach Ctg Abahani coming season

The coach said that the agreement is going to be in black and white soon.

Mr Titu said, "We have an understanding regarding the matter. Now we are waiting for finally do it in papers."

This experienced coach was with the same team a few years back. He was the head coach of the port city team in 2017 and under his guidance, the club became runner-up in the Federation Cup and placed third in the top League, Bangladesh Premier League. But, he was relieved of his duty only three matches before the closing of the event.

While talking about the team, the coach said to the media, "The team management had already formed a team and in my view, the team is not bad. Upon registering some good foreigners, we can expect good performance and results."

It was learned that Maruful Haque who was the former head coach of Chittagong Abahani is likely to stand in the dugout of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Ltd in the coming season.













