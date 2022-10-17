National Youth Archery Championship begins today

Sheikh Russel 4th Teer National Youth Archery Championship begins from today (Sunday) at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

Bangladesh Archery Federation's (BAF) president lieutenant general Mainul Islam (retd.) is expected to inaugurate the championship as the chief guest. BAF's general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal will also be present at the opening ceremony.

A total of 128 archers from District Sports Associations (DSA), clubs services associations and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) will compete in three categories -- U-21 junior, U-18 cadet and U-15 Youngstar -- of the three-day meet, sponsored by City Group and organized by BAF.

Participating teams are - Bangladesh Air Force, Bosoti Archery Club, CTG Archery Club, Bangladesh Ex Cadet Welfare Trust, BKSP, Mohasthan Archery Club, Mouchak Sangha, Bangladesh Police Archery Club, Srishty Archery Club, Bonondopur Surjo Torun Club, Chudanga Archery Club, Denise Club, Dhaka Mariners Youngs Club, Dontos Samaj Sheba Sangathan, Faridpur DSA, Gopalganj DSA, Gazi Tanks Archery Club, Green Wood Club, Joupurhat DSA, Narail DSA, Old Ideal Associations, Singna Sangha, Sabu Smrity Sangsad, ST Archery Club, the Blazer BD Limited, Teerondaz Sangsad Uttara Archery Club and Wohayed Archery Club. -BSS















