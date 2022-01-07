Army chief welcomes Queen's Baton

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Thursday formally welcomed the Queen's Baton for the 22nd Commonwealth Games, scheduled for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England arrived here from Sri Lanka on a five-day tour.

The baton arrived in Bangladesh from Sri Lanka as its 26th destination as a part of its 72-nation Commonwealth tour carrying the message of the Queen's from the United Kingdom, said an ISPR press release.

The baton will visit Shaheed Bir Uttam Lieutenant Anwar Girls College, Bangladesh Krira Shikha Protishtan, British High Commission and Bangladesh Olympic Association from January 7-9.

The twelve best athletes, who won the gold and the silver medals in the South Asian Games, will represent the tour of Queen's Baton Relay. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Queen's Baton Relay is being held on a small scale.

The relay began on October 8 last year, with Her Majesty the Queen placed her Message to the Commonwealth into the Baton. The Baton is now on its 294-day long journey to every corner of the Commonwealth.

Traditionally, Her Majesty has placed a message for the Commonwealth inside Queen Baton that will be read at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on July 28.

The main motto of the message is to bring together athletes from all Commonwealth countries and regions and encourage their participation in the Games.

The much awaited Queen's Baton will move to its next destination India on Monday (Jan 10). -BSS







