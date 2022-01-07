All credit goes to Mominul, says Mashrafe

Bangladesh charismatic captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza applauded the Bangladesh Cricket Team for their recent massive triumph over New Zealand. He gave all credits to Tigers' Test skipper Mominul Haque.

"Mominul must deserve credits for the win," Mashrafe told journalists on Thursday on Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium premises amidst his practice. "Absence of Shakib and Tamim means half of our team missing. But Mominul boosted up the team".

A lot of criticism came for pace bowlers despite had been doing well in T20 cricket. Taskin is bowling well consistently. We'd space in Test where pacers hardly do well. But pacers never did that much bad in One-day and T20 formats.

"Shakib replaced Mushfiq as captain and in Shakib's absence Mominul got the responsibility. I don't know whether Mominul was prepared then or not and he face much criticism. He came around from there and brought discipline in the team towards a massive victory like this," he explained.

Mash thinks the win as reply to critics. He said, "This Test is the answer of many questions. Not only the players but many outside the team will relate with many questions. You'll get all lessons here."

He termed the win as the largest cricketing achievement for Bangladesh. "It's not one of the best wins rather it's the highest achievement especially in Test cricket. Even in New Zealand, when they are the Test champions," he stated.

Mashrafe thinks that Bangladesh team dominated in all three departments which brought the win. He further said, "They played well as a team. They batted well, bowled well. They have taken some good catches. These are the key to win a match".

Bangladesh quicksters Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam did outstanding job in the last Test. The Player of the Match Ebadat scalped seven wickets with a six-wicket haul while Taskin and Shoriful claimed two wickets each. Mashrafe praised Bangladesh pace bowlers highly and suggested to work more with the pacers.

"We've scope to work in Test cricket. If we work, we'll get result. Look at Taskin," said the veteran fast bowler.

"Ebadat is also doing good job. His success didn't come usually. He had been playing for a long time and he is considered for Tests that's why he. He was assured that he was playing. He knew it was his future and he had to deliver his service," Mash expressed his belief.









