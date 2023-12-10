Video
Barrister Mainul Hosein no more

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Former adviser to the Caretaker Government and senior lawyer of the Supreme Court Barrister Mainul Hosein died at 6:00pm on Saturday. His junior Barrister MS Aziz has confirmed the news.

He said Barrister Mainul Hosein had been undergoing medical treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital over the last several days. Doctors there pronounced him dead at 6:00pm on Saturday.

Barrister Mainul Hosein served as the Law, Information, Housing and Public Works and Land adviser to the caretaker government led by Dr Fakhruddin Ahmad. He also served as the president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

He was the publisher of The New Nation. Besides, he was the former Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Daily Ittefaq.

Mainul Hosein is the elder son of journalist Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia. He earned his Bachelor's in Political Science from the University of Dhaka in 1961. He joined Middle Temple in London to study law. He was called to the Bar in 1965 and became a Barrister-at-Law.



