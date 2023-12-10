47 appeal against scrapping of nomination in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 9: A total of 47 aspirants of 23 constituencies from greater Chattogram appealed to the Election Commission (EC) against scrapping of their nomination papers by Returning Officers for the upcoming 12th Parliamentary election slated to be held on January 7.They submitted their appeals to EC from December 5 to 9, said Muhammad Yunus Ali, Regional Election officer of Chattogram.Among the candidates who appealed include the AL nominated candidate for Cox's Bazar-1 (Chokoria-Pekua) Salahuddin Ahmed; Muhammad Giasuddin, local AL leader and former upazila chairman in Ctg-1 (Mirsarai), in Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon), Abdus Salam, Treasurer of the city unit and former Chairman of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) as independent. In Ctg-10 (Double Mooring-Pahartali), Farid Mahmud of City AL unit, in Ctg-15 (Satkania-Lohagara), M A Motaled, President of Upazila Awami League and former Upazila Chairman and Dr Mihazur Rahman as Independent candidates and Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury of JP and former mayor of CCC in Ctg-16 (Banshkhali).Meanwhile, the hearings of those appeals will be held from December 10 to 15. On December 17, the nominations will be withdrawn and the election symbols on December 18.Meanwhile, a total of 198 candidates filed nominations. Of them, a total of 154 nominations have been found valid for greater Chattogram.According to EC sources, the valid nominations are: Ctg-1 (Mirsarai) 7; Ctg-2 (Fatikchari), 9; Ctg-3 (Sandwip) 8; Ctg-4 (Sitakunda) 5; Ctg-5 (Hathazari) 8; Ctg-6 (Raozan) 4; Ctg-7 (Rangunia) 5; Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon) 8; Ctg-9 (Kotwali-Bakalia) 7; Ctg-10 (Double Mooring-Pahartali) 8; Ctg-11 (Port-Patenga) 8; Ctg-12 (Patiya, 6; Ctg-13 (Anowara) 7; Ctg-14 (Chandanaish-Satkania) 6; Ctg-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) 7; and Ctg-16 (Banshkhali) 11.From four constituencies of Cox's Bazar district are -- Cox's Bazar-1 (Chokoria-Pekua) 8; Cox's Bazar-2 (Moheshkahli-Kutubdia) 6; Cox's Bazar-3 (Cox's Bazar-Ramu) 4; Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhiya-Teknaf) 6 and in Khagrachari 5; Rangamati 5 and Banderban 3.The candidates belong to 22 political parties including the ruling Awami League, Bangladesh Islami Front, Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, Jatiya Party, Kallyan Party, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal, BNF, Progothishil Ganatantrik Forum, Trinamool BNP, NPP, and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Inu).The EC has divided Chattogram into two parts, city and the district. Of them, six constituencies belong to the city and the rest 10 constituencies to district. Dr. Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram has been appointed as th the Returning Officer 10 Constituencies of the district while the Divisional Commissioner Md Tofayel Islam has been appointed Returning Officer for 6 constituencies of the city.Among the 23 JS seats of greater Chattogram, 16 in Chattogram district, 4 in Cox's Bazar and one each in Khagrachhari; Rangamati and Banderban hill districts.