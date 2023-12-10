Video
UN reiterates hope for 'free, fair, credible' election in BD

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Diplomatic Correspondent

Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric said that the United Nations hopes for "free, fair and credible elections" in Bangladesh.

He was replying a question on UN's reaction over the letter of Bangladesh's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, the letter was written on November 19 and the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN transmitted it to the UN on November 20.

"I haven't seen the letter, and I would just refer you to what I've already said extensively on the elections in Bangladesh and our hopes for a free, fair, and credible elections," Stephane Dujarric told reporters during a regular briefing on December 8. "In the context of undue, unwarranted and vested political pressure that we are facing from different comers ahead of our upcoming National Parliamentary Election, we hope that United Nations system, including its Secretariat, agencies and country office, would play a constructive and collaborative role to assist Bangladesh to remain persistent in its development trajectory," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen wrote in his letter to the UN.

Earlier in November, Bangladesh conveyed to the United Nations that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is "determined to hold a free and fair election" but will not tolerate burning of public and private properties and human lives in the name of demonstration that the opposition frequently perpetrates.




