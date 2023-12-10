Video
EC begins hearing appeals today

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) will hear appeals of scrapped aspirants from today (December 10) to December 15.
The EC received 562 appeals against returning officers' (ROs) decision.  

 On Saturday, the last day, 131 scrapped aspirants appealed against returning officers' decision.
 
On first day, Tuesday, 42 scrapped aspirants appealed, on the second  day 141, on the third day 155, and on the fourth day, 93 aspirants appealed.

 A total of 2,716 aspirants, 747 of them independent had submitted nomination papers.

Returning Officers accepted 1985 nomination papers and rejected 731 through scrutiny from December 1-4.

Most of the nomination papers were rejected on three grounds, mismatch in proving one per cent  voters' signatures submitted by independent aspirants, loans and utility bills defaults and dual citizenship.

Out of 44 registered political parties, 29 parties are contesting the general election.    

The last date of withdrawal of candidature is December 17.

Voting will take place from 8am to 4pm without any break on January 7.



