Inquiry panel summons Nasim

The Electoral Inquiry Committee has sought an explanation from AFM Bahauddin Nasim, the Awami League's nominee for the Dhaka-8 constituency, for engaging in activities that violate the electoral code of conduct.On Saturday, Joint District Judge Ishrat Jahan Nasreen, the panel's head, issued a notice asking Nasim to appear either in person or through a representative at the committee's office before 3 pm on Sunday to clarify the matter.The notice cited media reports indicating that on Dec 7, Nasim engaged in discussions with residents of Shantinagar, Shahjahanpur, and Arambagh in the capital.During these visits, he accompanied party leaders and workers, visited local election offices, attracted large crowds, and campaigned for the Awami League's 'boat' symbol before the designated campaign period began, constituting a breach of the electoral code.The committee subsequently investigated the matter, finding evidence of pre-election irregularities based on the news reports.According to the committee, numerous posters and banners featuring the boat symbol were displayed in various locations across the constituency, specifically focusing on the meetings.The inquiry committee deemed these activities as irregularities under several provisions of the code of conduct for parliamentary elections. �bdnews24.com