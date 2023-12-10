Onion games start again

Within 24 hours of the announcement of the Indian government to suspend export of onion from the country till March next year, instability in the Bangladesh's kitchen markets started again. The price of onion in the market has started hiking again as the traders have created artificial crisis of onion.Coincidently last year the same happened in the country after India stopped export of onion.Due to the artificial crisis after the Indian announcement, most of the stockholders and wholesalers have started stocking onion. As a result, the price on onion has stood at Tk 220 per kg in the kitchen market from Tk 110 within 24 hours creating sufferings to the consumers.In this situation, the Department of National Consumers' Rights Protection (DNCRP) has started special drives against the hoarders and wholesalers, so that no one can hike the onion price unusually.After India announced the export ban, the price of onion is increasing in the country market. In a span of one day, the price of desi onion has increased by Tk 120 per kg. In the capital's retail market, this onion is now sold at Tk 240 per kg. Indian onion is being sold at Tk 200 after increasing by Tk 90 per kg. Some are charging Tk 220.Retailers say that the price of onion is increasing every moment. In Karwan Bazar and Shyambazar the price jumped by Tk 800 to Tk 1,000 per maund in the morning. Onion prices may increase further in the market by afternoon.According to a notification issued by the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, the country announced an extension of onion export restrictions - minimum export price at US$800 and 40 per cent export duties - until March 31 next year.This decision aims to bolster local availability and regulate prices, as stated in the notification's rationale.The notification outlines three conditions under which consignments of onions can be exported.These include shipments where loading has begun before the notification, cases where shipping bills have been filed and vessels are already berthed or anchored for loading, and consignments that have been handed over to Customs or entered Customs stations for exportation before the notification.Madhya Badda Bazar businessman Siraj Uddin told the Daily Observer that he brought two maunds of Indian onion from Shyambazar with great difficulty in the morning. "I bought it at the wholesale price of Tk 7,400. It costs Tk 400 to Tk 450 for transport. If you don't sell these at Tk 200 a kg now, you will incur a loss."When a journalist asked about the market price of onion, Rokon Ali, a retailer of Rampura kitchen market, said, "Brother, there is no use in writing news." If possible, take two kg of onions because by this aftrnoon it will go up by Tk 50.He said that in the morning, he was selling three maunds of onion from the wholesaler of the caravan market.The wholesale price of local onion in Karwan Bazar is now Tk 8,800. And the price of Indian onion is Tk 7,600.Artdars have stopped selling local onions. Everyone is selling Indian onions.Buyers are angry at the increase in the price of onion overnight. Coming to the market, many people are going back without buying onions. Many people are forced to buy at exorbitant prices.Talked to the buyer Saidul in Segunbagicha kitchen market. He said, "Two days ago I bought local onions for Tk 120. I came to see that it has doubled. It increased by Tk 120 overnight. How about that? There is no government in the country?"According to the statement of the buyer Saidul, he was asked Tk 260 per kg of local onion.India has banned onion exports till March 2024. The government of the country issued this order on December 8.In the afternoon of this day, this news spread in the markets. After that, the price of local onions increased by Tk 50 per kg and was being sold at Tk 180 to Tk 190. And Indian onion was being sold at Tk 140 to Tk 150 per kg. At night, it increases one more time.Sources said that the Indian Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has taken measures to stop the export in order to keep the supply of onion in the Indian market normal and to control the price. However, if any country requests the central government of India to export onion, then it may be taken into consideration.In May 2022, the Bangladeshi government halted onion imports from India to support local farmers, leading to a spike in onion prices. India's 2020 export ban on all onion varieties except cut, sliced, or in powder form was implemented to control rising domestic prices amid flood-related production losses.The annual production of onions in Bangladesh exceeds 3.5 million tonnes, with a demand of around 2.8 million tonnes. Despite high production, the country relies on imports due to significant wastage caused by storage and management complications, amounting to 25 per cent or more of the total onion production.