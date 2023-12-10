Video
Haque Group chair Tamizi Haque taken to DB office

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Adam Tamizi Haque, chairman of Haque Group, was taken to the DB office on Saturday evening.

He was taken to the DB office at Minto Road in Dhaka for questioning, said an official of DB's Gulshan division.

Another DB source said that DB Chief Harun-Or-Rashid will brief the media about it.

Earlier on November 16, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members raided the house of Adam Tamizi Haque in Gulshan area of the capital.

Tamizi Haque, however, threatened to commit suicide if he is arrested, according to security officials who took part in the raid.    �UNB



