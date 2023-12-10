Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 December, 2023, 2:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Two buses collide on Padma Bridge, passenger, helper injured

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent


A passenger and a helper have been injured when two passenger buses collided head-on on the Padma Bridge. The accident happened at about 4:00pm on Saturday near the Pillar No. 10 of Padma Bridge.

Police sources said a passenger bus belonging to 'Golden Line' collided with another passenger bus head-on at about 4:00pm on Saturday. At that time, vehicles were plying on a single lane of the bridge due to the ongoing work on the bridge.
The accident left a bus passenger and a helper injured. However, no major losses were incurred in the accident.

Padma Bridge North Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Alamgir Hossain said the accident happened due to the ongoing work over the bridge putting dividers on the road.

However, no major losses were incurred. Two injured persons were sent to the hospital, while police went to the spot.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Haque Group chair Tamizi Haque taken to DB office
27.51 lakh more BD people fall below poverty line in FY 2023: IFPRI researcher
Two buses collide on Padma Bridge, passenger, helper injured
MVCs urge developed nations to phase out fossil fuels to reach 1.5-degree goal
Khilafat Majlis demands cancellation of election schedule, polls under a neutral govt
US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand
145 more Bangladeshis return from Libya
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu


Latest News
Israeli airstrikes unrelenting as Gaza safe zone shrinks
133 shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Adam Tamizi Haque taken to DB office
BNP leaders face extreme human rights violation in jails: Rizvi
Elderly man hacked to death by 'son-in-law' at own house
Families of enforced disappearances cry for justice in Dhaka rally
Countrymen to give befitting reply if BNP tries to create instability: Hasan
A lot to improve in batting: Shanto
BNP leader Khondker Mosharraf at ICU
Former Israeli army chief's son killed in Gaza fighting
Most Read News
Smart Bangladesh aims to use technology to the maximum
Dhaka should give priority to joining BRICS
Barrister Mainul Hosein dies
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
Women empowerment in Bangladesh fulfills Begum Rokeya's dream: PM
UN reiterates hope for 'free, fair and credible' polls in Bangladesh
Instability in onion market again
Orange Mousse with Orange Cake and Crunch
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft