In Jhalkathi-1 constituency, a voter named Md Zakir appealed to the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday to scrap nomination paper of Awami League's candidate Shahjahan Omar for concealing information about a case in which he was accused.



On behalf of independent candidate of Jhalakathi-1, Moniruzzaman, Zakir appealed to the EC, to validate Moniruzzaman's nomination paper and scrap Shahjahan Omar's nomination for concealing information related to a case.