Families of enforced disappearances cry for justice

The family members of the victims of alleged enforced disappearance on Saturday demanded the government take steps for the safe return of their missing near and dear ones.Speaking at a rally, they also demanded the government put the perpetrators of the enforced disappearance on trial to ensure justice for the victims' family members.They made their demand at a rally at the Jatiya Press Club arranged by 'Mayer Dak', a platform of the families of the people who fell victim to enforced disappearances allegedly by government agencies.The organiser was scheduled to hold the rally in front of the National Museum on the eve of the International Human Rights Day, but they failed to do so for lack of police permission.Later, the programme was held in front of the Jatiya Press Club where a heart rendering scene was created with the cries of the relatives, including kids, of the missing people.Speaking at the programme, Lamiya Akhtar Mim, daughter of missing Kausar Hossain, said, "I have not seen my father for 13 years since 2000. I want my father back� I want to see my dad� please give my dad back," she said bursting into tears.Missing Parvez Hossain's daughter Hridi said it had been 10 years since she saw her father. "When we stand on the street to talk about it, the police drive us away�. Why are the police so ruthless? I just came here to get my father back.""I'm tired of talking about my dad� give back my father. When everyone goes for a walk with Papa after exams, I want to go for a walk with my Papa. Why are the police doing this" she said.Safa, daughter of enforced disappearance victim Sohel, said her father remained missing since he was picked up by law enforcers on December 2, 2013, from the street."I haven't seen my father for 10 years. I still look for my father in the streets. I can't call my father Papa� my only demand to the government is please please return my father. "I don't want anything else. Where is the end of my such painful life?" a weeping Safa told the rally.Sanjida Islam, coordinator of 'Mayer Dak' and sister of missing Sajedul Islam Sumon, said they gathered at Shahbagh to hold the programme in front of the National Museum, but the administration and the police force did not allow them to stand the mothers, brothers and sisters and children of who have been made enforced disappearance many years there. "They pushed us away."She said the human rights situation in Bangladesh has gone down to such a level that the police can drive people away to snatch their freedom of expression. �UNB