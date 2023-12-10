Video
Sunday, 10 December, 2023, 2:53 AM
Home Back Page

BNP seeks DMP security of human chain in city today

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent


BNP wrote to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Saturday seeking security of the human chain the party intends to form in front of the National Press Club on Sunday.

BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan told the Daily Observer, "A letter signed by Saidur Rahman Mintu, office secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP was sent to the Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Saturday."  
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Senior Joint Secretary General of the party announced the programme at a virtual press conference on Friday.




