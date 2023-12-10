BNP seeks DMP security of human chain in city today

BNP wrote to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Saturday seeking security of the human chain the party intends to form in front of the National Press Club on Sunday.
BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan told the Daily Observer, "A letter signed by Saidur Rahman Mintu, office secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP was sent to the Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Saturday."
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Senior Joint Secretary General of the party announced the programme at a virtual press conference on Friday.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft