BNP plotting sabotage centring HR Day: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, sees no logical reason for the USA to impose sanctions on Bangladesh."There is no logical reason for the USA to impose sanctions on Bangladesh as the upcoming election will be free and fair. It's our commitment to the nation. The USA also wants a free, fair and participatory election in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly vowed that the election will be free, fair and neutral.So, we don't see any logical reason for imposing sanctions, he said while speaking at a press briefing at AL President's Dhanmondi office on Saturday.Indicating towards the oppositions including BNP and its allies, Quader claimed, "Rather, the sanctions should be imposed on those who have chosen the path of terrorism, arson and carry out covert attacks to foil the election.""The AL is not worried about any pressure from home and abroad on human rights," Quader said and added, "Those who talk about human rights do not talk about the August 15 and 21 killings and the repression during the BNP-led alliance government on the oppositions."Quader said, "Bangladesh government has taken all necessary steps to establish Constitutional rights of the people. This year, the US has imposed sanctions on 37 people from 13 countries for violation of human rights.At the outset of the anniversary of the 'Universal Human Rights Declaration' the USA foreign office imposed the restriction. As per the announcement of the USA, it imposes sanctions on those who hamper the electoral process.""We are working relentlessly to establish democracy on a strong platform. It's our commitment that the election in Bangladesh will be free, fair and peaceful. The sanctions will be imposed on those who are trying to hamper the process by terrorism and arson attacks," the AL General Secretary added.He admitted that there were some pressures coming from various corners including the United Nations (UN).He also said the BNP has resorted to arson after failing to get support for its anti-election movement.BNP is now plotting to carry out sabotage centring the Human Rights Day, he warned, urging all the pro-election parties to resist such efforts.Among others, AL Presidium Members Quamrul Islam and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi and Office Secretary Biplab Barua were present.