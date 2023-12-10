Prez calls for vigilant anti-corruption efforts to foster development

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, on Saturday, emphasized the importance of the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) role in ensuring the protection of innocent individuals from wrongful actions or decisions.He made the remarks during a discussion at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day observed on Saturday. This global observance aims to increase awareness about corruption.Highlighting the ACC's critical role, President Shahabuddin stressed the need for it to evolve into a modern, professional, and effective institution. He underscored the importance of impartiality and professionalism in upholding fundamental rights and democratic values. Furthermore, he called for the ACC to become a trusted and reliable entity for the public.In his speech, President Shahabuddin proudly referenced significant national achievements, including the construction of the Padma Bridge with domestic funding, the Metro Rail, the Elevated Expressway, and other mega projects like the Payra Deep Sea Port, Karnaphuli Tunnel, and Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. He identified corruption as a major barrier to desired development and asserted that effectively implementing the government's 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption would accelerate progress.President Shahabuddin also highlighted Bangladesh's membership in the elite satellite club following the launch of Bangabandhu Satellite-1. He expressed optimism that if current sustainable development trends continue, Bangladesh will be recognized as a developed and advanced nation by 2041.Reiterating the government's commitment to a 'zero tolerance' policy on corruption, he affirmed that all measures taken to prevent corruption are beneficial for the country and its people. He stressed that corruption is a global issue and noted that Bangladesh's tolerable corruption level has facilitated the implementation of major projects.The President concluded by stating that corruption knows no party or principles, and anyone guilty of such acts should be held accountable under the law.ACC Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah formally inaugurated the event, which was part of a broader series of programs organized across the country, themed 'United Against Corruption for Development, Peace, and Security'.International Anti-Corruption Day activities were observed in all eight divisions, 64 districts, and 495 upazilas of Bangladesh. The day serves as a reminder of the universal responsibility to fight corruption, involving states, officials, civil servants, law enforcement, media, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public, and youth. It underscores the vital connection between anti-corruption measures and the attainment of peace, security, and development. UNB