BD-Japan friendship painting contest held

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori has congratulated the winners of the children's painting competition.

"I do hope that after today's competition, many of the participants from Bangladesh show strong interest to Japan. Embassy will give relevant information about Japan for your future activities. I do also wish that some of you will one day travel to our country and experience our culture directly," he said.

The award giving ceremony was held at Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh on Saturday. A total of 15 winners from 5 groups received prizes.

Students from Tokoname City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, also attended the prize giving ceremony online. �UNB