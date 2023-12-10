Fire at Ctg bedding factory under control

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 9: A fire that broke out at a bedding factory in Kalurghat BISIC area in Chattogram port city on Saturday morning has been brought under control.Senior officer of Kalurghat Fire Station said the fire broke out at Quader Bedding factory around 9:00am and spread soon.On information, eight firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control at 10:30 am.However, the origin of the fire could not be known immediately.The fire service men said the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit. �UNB