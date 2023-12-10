Video
2 more dengue patients die, 362 hospitalised in a day

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,652 this year.
During the period, 362 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.
A total of 2,412 dengue patients, including 611 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,16,773 dengue cases and 3,12,709 recoveries this year.
September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.     �UNB




