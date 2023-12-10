10 women get ‘Best Joyeeta Reception’ in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 9: Ten women get 'Best Joyeeta Reception' as recognition of attaining their success in different fields after overcoming difficulties and challenges in Rajshahi city and district on Saturday.The receptions were given to the successful women in five respective categories like economics, education and employment, successful mother, prevention of repression and social development sectors in a function.Each of them was given certificates, crests and reception-gifts.District administration and the Department of Women Affairs jointly arranged the reception-giving ceremony under the programme of 'Joyeeta Searching Bangladesh' at the office conference hall of Deputy Commissioner (DC) to mark the 'Begum Rokeya Day' 2023 in Rajshahi city.Commissioner of Rajshahi division Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir addressed the ceremony as the chief guest while DC Shamim Ahmed was in the chair.Superintendent of Police Saifur Rahman, Social Worker Shaheen Akhter Rainy, Deputy Director of the Department of Women Affairs Shobnom Shirin and local unit Chairman of Jatiya Mohila Sangstha Morjina Parveen also spoke.Dr Humayun Kabir said the government has taken various initiatives to create a women-friendly atmosphere in the country so that they can play an important role for the country's socioeconomic development.Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success in women development and empowerment and has become a role model in the world. The womenfolk have proved their abilities, expertise and efficiency in every field of national life.The Joyeeta award will encourage women to face various challenges more confidently and become role models for the society. �BSS