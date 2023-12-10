Strengthen law to control tobacco use: Speakers

Speakers at an event stressed the need for strengthening tobacco control law.Development Organisation of the Rural Poor on Friday hosted a sharing session in collaboration with Television Reporters' Association Bangladesh (TRAB).The event, held at Sufia Kamal Auditorium of the National Museum was presided over by noted author and Bangla Academy Chairperson Selina Hossain.Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Md Nijamul Haque Nasim was present as the chief guest.To strengthen the existing tobacco control laws and make them compatible with the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), the draft proposed by the Ministry of Health includes six key proposals.They are--- ban on designated smoking areas in all public places and public transport for the protection of non-smokers, ban the promotion of tobacco products at the point of sale, ban the corporate social responsibility activities of tobacco companies, ban the import, manufacture, use, and marketing of e-cigarettes or emerging heated tobacco products, ban loose selling of tobacco products and increase graphical health warning size from 50 per cent to 90 pre cent.In the session, Rubina Islam, Program Coordinator, DORP, elaborated on the prevalence of tobacco in Bangladesh and its negative impact as a threat to public health. �UNB