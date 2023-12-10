Int’l Human Rights Day today The International Human Rights Day will be observed in the country today as elsewhere across the globe.





The theme of this year's day is "Freedom, Equality and Justice for All".





Different organisations and political parties have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day with due respect and highlight the country's human rights situation.





In the decades since the ratification of the UDHR, human rights have become more widely recognised and protected around the world. It commemorates the day as the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.





This year Human Rights Day marks the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a milestone document that proclaimed the inalienable rights which everyone is inherently entitled to as a human being-regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status, according a message of the United Nations (UN) issued ahead of the day.





President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day. UNB