Sunday, 10 December, 2023, 2:52 AM
Home Editorial

Kick the smoking habit

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir
As we are all aware, smoking poses a severe threat to public health, not only to the individuals who smoke but also to those around them. The detrimental effects of tobacco use have significantly contributed to the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, including cancers, respiratory illnesses, and cardiovascular conditions, affecting countless lives across our nation.

It is imperative that we join forces to combat this pressing concern. Through concerted efforts and increased awareness campaigns, we can educate our fellow citizens about the dangers of smoking and its impact on personal health, family well-being, and the broader society.
Moreover, implementing stricter regulations and policies aimed at controlling tobacco consumption, along with providing accessible cessation support, can be instrumental in curbing this escalating crisis.

I urge us all to stand together in raising awareness, advocating for change, and fostering a healthier, smoke-free environment for current and future generations.

Let us collaborate to make a difference, to protect lives, and to promote a brighter, healthier future.
Saifa Islam Maniknagar, Dhaka



