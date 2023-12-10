Sharp rise in onion price in a day

The fear of sudden rise of a certain essential commodity has never stopped stalking us. This time it is onion and price of this kitchen spice has soared to an extraordinary level within a single day.No sooner had India imposed an export ban on onion until the next March 31, price of this item skyrocketed in a twinkling of an eye by nearly Tk 100 per kg in the local market with speculation that it could increase further within the next few days.According to market sources, a kg of onion was selling at TK 240 on Friday, just a day after Indian government issued a notification of export ban on Thursday and the news of this restriction spread among our traders like wild fire.Although onion price should not be impacted within such a short span of time after the Indian export ban, price of this most necessary commodity has gone up at an exorbitant rate almost reaching beyond the purchasing capacity of the common people.Who is to blame of this fiasco?Yes, surely a vested syndication is to blame. We always talk about such unholy nexus of syndication and there are so many whys and wherefores explained for the sudden rise of a commodity with government's concerned authority watching the situation sitting on the bench.And what we see every time when people are ripped off by the unscrupulous syndicated group of wholesale traders creating an artificial scarce of a commodity, a few agencies like Consumers Association of Bangladesh suddenly wake up and start conducting raids in some warehouses where that item is stockpiled. But this infrequent action of monitoring system does not yield any expected results. In the case of the recent onion price hike, exactly the same is going to happen in our retail market.This is not the first time that India has either imposed export ban or raised the export duty on onions. In last August, Indian government had slapped a 40 percent export duty on this commodity triggering instant price spike in our local market. Earlier, in 2019, Indian export ban on this product had caused onion price to hit a record of Tk 250 a kilogram.But we have not learned the lessons from the previous volatile market situation of onion by diversifying our import sources as it could be procured in bulk from some other countries like China, Turkey, Japan, Iran and Egypt.Another important factor is that Bangladesh is not a bulk importer of onion from India. But any interruption in Indian supply has impacted our market largely. We only import around 3 lakh tonnes of onion from India against our total demand of nearly 27 lakh tonnes with local production estimated at over 26 lakh tones.We plead with the government authorities to take prompt actions so, onion could be sold in our local market at reasonable prices.