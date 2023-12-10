Video
Sunday, 10 December, 2023
Home Countryside

Construction worker dies falling from building

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, Dec 9: A construction worker died and another was injured after falling from a five-storey under-construction building at Fatullah in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, 35.
The injured person is Dalim, 27.
It was known that some workers were working in the fifth floor of a five-storey building in Isdair area of Fatullah in the morning. At that time, Rabiul and Dalim fell from there accidentally, which left the duo critically injured.
Their co-workers rescued them and took to a private hospital in Khanpur area in Narayanganj, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
Later on, Rabiul was declared dead by the on-duty doctor at the DMCH on arrival at around 3 pm.
DMCH Police Camp In-Charge Inspector Bacchu Mia confirmed the           incident.



