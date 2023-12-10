Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 December, 2023, 2:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Cotton growers at Madhupur expect bumper yield

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

Cotton growers at Madhupur expect bumper yield

Cotton growers at Madhupur expect bumper yield

MADHUPUR, TANGAIL, Dec 9: Cotton growers are expecting bumper yielding in Madhupur Upazila of the district.

Cotton has been cultivated as co-crop of pineapple, banana, ginger, arum, papaya, and yellow coffee.

Carpus cotton was once grown in Madhupur Forest area on average red soil. There was also Shimul cotton. These cottons were used for the basic needs of the people for making pillows.

The cotton cultivation has started since independence.

According to sources at the Madhupur unit of Cotton Development Board (CDB), this year, 150 hectares (ha) of lands have been brought under cotton in Madhupur-Ghatail upazilas.  

A total of 218 locals have cultivated cotton in these two upazilas, in both demonstration and general ways.
CDB is providing growers with fertiliser, seeds, pesticide and other assistance.

The CDC is also giving loan to farmers who are cultivating in a normal way.

Some 15/16 maunds of cotton are produced per bigha. The price of cotton is determined following the international market.

In the last year, per maund cotton  was selling at Tk 3,000. But there is no problem in selling cotton. The association buys cotton from growers. Then cotton is sold to Kushtia wholesalers. Seed and cotton are separated. The cotton is bought by various companies for making yarn for garments.

According to sources, cotton was not produced in Bangladesh before independence. After independence, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formed the CDB on December 12 in 1972. Bangabandhu brought 325 farmers from West Pakistan to Bangladesh and allotted 796 acres of land to them for cotton cultivation at Ranishankel in Thakurgaon. 
Through this cotton cultivation started in the country. At present, the CDB has started work for the research, conservation, infrastructure development and expansion of cotton cultivation of various natural fibres.
A visit to Sharif Hossain's cotton field in 25 miles area in the middle area of Madhupur Upazila, found bloomed plants.  Cotton has been cultivated as a mixed crop.

Yellow sticky traps and sex pheromone traps are being used in the fields to check insects.

Locals said, for additional income, cotton has been cultivated in the forest plots.
 
Sharif and his brother Rezaul Karim cultivated cotton on eight bighas. They have cultivated cotton for the first time. Seeds were sowed in  July last. Now the trees are blooming. So far they have spent Tk 2 lakh. They are expecting to get yielding in two months.

Former vice-chairman of Madhupur Upazila Dr Mir Farhadul Alam Moni said, "Our Madhupur's red soil area is famous for pineapple, jackfruit, papaya, ginger, turmeric, paddy and cotton. The present Awami League government has made an agricultural revolution in the entire country including Madhupur and Dhanbari. Various incentives including free seed, fertiliser are being given from the agriculture department to benefit farmers financially. We, the farmers of Madhupur, are seeing the possibility of bumper yield in the cotton cultivation."

Md Moniruzzaman, manager of Madhupur CDB-Mymensingh, said, 218 farmers have cultivated cotton this year in Madhupur and Ghatail upazilas. Cotton has been cultivated on 150 ha of land in these upazilas. Farmers are supported for cotton cultivation. Farmers who participate in the exhibition are provided with seeds and other supports. Loans are given to ordinary farmers to cover fertiliser, seed and other expenses. After selling the cotton, these loan amounts are deducted.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Construction worker dies falling from building
Cotton growers at Madhupur expect bumper yield
Four burnt in gas cylinder blast in Munshiganj
Five arrested in rape cases in 3 dists
Thrust on protecting wetlands in Barishal for keeping natural balance
11 nabbed with drugs in 7 dists
Procuring date juice begins amid Nipa virus concern
12 vehicles, 5 shops burnt in Chattogram


Latest News
Israeli airstrikes unrelenting as Gaza safe zone shrinks
133 shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Adam Tamizi Haque taken to DB office
BNP leaders face extreme human rights violation in jails: Rizvi
Elderly man hacked to death by 'son-in-law' at own house
Families of enforced disappearances cry for justice in Dhaka rally
Countrymen to give befitting reply if BNP tries to create instability: Hasan
A lot to improve in batting: Shanto
BNP leader Khondker Mosharraf at ICU
Former Israeli army chief's son killed in Gaza fighting
Most Read News
Smart Bangladesh aims to use technology to the maximum
Dhaka should give priority to joining BRICS
Barrister Mainul Hosein dies
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
Women empowerment in Bangladesh fulfills Begum Rokeya's dream: PM
Instability in onion market again
UN reiterates hope for 'free, fair and credible' polls in Bangladesh
Orange Mousse with Orange Cake and Crunch
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft