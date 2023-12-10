Cotton growers at Madhupur expect bumper yield

MADHUPUR, TANGAIL, Dec 9: Cotton growers are expecting bumper yielding in Madhupur Upazila of the district.Cotton has been cultivated as co-crop of pineapple, banana, ginger, arum, papaya, and yellow coffee.Carpus cotton was once grown in Madhupur Forest area on average red soil. There was also Shimul cotton. These cottons were used for the basic needs of the people for making pillows.The cotton cultivation has started since independence.According to sources at the Madhupur unit of Cotton Development Board (CDB), this year, 150 hectares (ha) of lands have been brought under cotton in Madhupur-Ghatail upazilas.A total of 218 locals have cultivated cotton in these two upazilas, in both demonstration and general ways.CDB is providing growers with fertiliser, seeds, pesticide and other assistance.The CDC is also giving loan to farmers who are cultivating in a normal way.Some 15/16 maunds of cotton are produced per bigha. The price of cotton is determined following the international market.In the last year, per maund cotton was selling at Tk 3,000. But there is no problem in selling cotton. The association buys cotton from growers. Then cotton is sold to Kushtia wholesalers. Seed and cotton are separated. The cotton is bought by various companies for making yarn for garments.According to sources, cotton was not produced in Bangladesh before independence. After independence, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formed the CDB on December 12 in 1972. Bangabandhu brought 325 farmers from West Pakistan to Bangladesh and allotted 796 acres of land to them for cotton cultivation at Ranishankel in Thakurgaon.Through this cotton cultivation started in the country. At present, the CDB has started work for the research, conservation, infrastructure development and expansion of cotton cultivation of various natural fibres.A visit to Sharif Hossain's cotton field in 25 miles area in the middle area of Madhupur Upazila, found bloomed plants. Cotton has been cultivated as a mixed crop.Yellow sticky traps and sex pheromone traps are being used in the fields to check insects.Locals said, for additional income, cotton has been cultivated in the forest plots.Sharif and his brother Rezaul Karim cultivated cotton on eight bighas. They have cultivated cotton for the first time. Seeds were sowed in July last. Now the trees are blooming. So far they have spent Tk 2 lakh. They are expecting to get yielding in two months.Former vice-chairman of Madhupur Upazila Dr Mir Farhadul Alam Moni said, "Our Madhupur's red soil area is famous for pineapple, jackfruit, papaya, ginger, turmeric, paddy and cotton. The present Awami League government has made an agricultural revolution in the entire country including Madhupur and Dhanbari. Various incentives including free seed, fertiliser are being given from the agriculture department to benefit farmers financially. We, the farmers of Madhupur, are seeing the possibility of bumper yield in the cotton cultivation."Md Moniruzzaman, manager of Madhupur CDB-Mymensingh, said, 218 farmers have cultivated cotton this year in Madhupur and Ghatail upazilas. Cotton has been cultivated on 150 ha of land in these upazilas. Farmers are supported for cotton cultivation. Farmers who participate in the exhibition are provided with seeds and other supports. Loans are given to ordinary farmers to cover fertiliser, seed and other expenses. After selling the cotton, these loan amounts are deducted.