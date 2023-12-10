Video
Home Countryside

Four burnt in gas cylinder blast in Munshiganj

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent


MUNSHIGANJ, Dec 9: Four members of a family including a child sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at a residential building in the district town on Saturday.
The incident occurred at around 6:30am on the fifth floor of the building.
Injured Rizvi, 45, his wife Rozina, 30, his mother Shaheda Khatun, 60, and his two-and-a-half-year son Rayhan are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Local sources said they heard a sound from the fifth floor and later, saw fire on that floor. Then immediately inform the Fire Service.
Receiving information, two fire service units went to the scene and brought the fire under control within a few minutes.
Of the injured, the condition of Shaheda Khatun is slated to be critical.  
Munshiganj Fire Service Station In-Charge Abu Yusuf confirmed the      incident.




