Five arrested in rape cases in 3 dists

Five people were arrested in separate rape cases in three districts- Bandarban, Narayanganj and Noakhali, recently.BANDARBAN: Police arrested a local leader of Awami League (AL) over an allegation of raping of a second grader in Rowangchhari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The arrested man is Chasai Pru Marma, 45, a resident of Bangchhari Para area under Rowangchhari Sadar Union. He is the president of the union's Ward No. 4 AL and father of two children.According to the victim's brother, Chasai Pru Marma has been violating the child, who was a second grader of Bangchhari Government Primary School, for the last three to four months. The girl could not take any action as her father died earlier and the mother is mentally challenged.On Wednesday, the incident came into light when the victim informed her brother after being violated by the accused for the last time in the afternoon.Following a case, lodged by the victim's brother, police raided the area and arrested the accused, said Md Abul Kalam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rowangchhari Police Station (PS).The victim was sent to hospital for medical test and the legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.NARAYANGANJ: Police arrested a couple in a rape case in Bandar Upazila of the district recently.The arrested are: Anwar Hossain, 32, brother of the accused Akhter Hossain and son of late Ibrahim Sarder, and his wife Qamrun Nahar, 26, residents of Ward No. 23 Ekrampur Ispahani area under Bandar PS.The victim, 18, lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Bandar PS recently accusing the rapist Akhter Hossain, his elder sister Fatema Begum, elder brother Anwar Hossain and his sister-in-law Qamrun Nahar.According to the case statement, Akhter violated the victim with a false promise of marriage and forced her for abortion.Following the case, police arrested Anwar and his wife Qamrun Nahar while the main accused Akhter went into hiding.Investigating Officer of the case Mohammad Foyez Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that police are trying to arrest the other accused.NOAKHALI: Police arrested two youths reportedly for raping a girl in Companiganj Upazila of the district recently.The arrested are: Alauddin Sumon, 22, lover of the victim and a residents of Ward No. 4 Char Alauddin Village under Mohammadpur Union in Subarnachar Upazila; and his friend Mosharaf Hossain Sohag, 22, of Ward No. 4 under Charkankra Union in Companiganj Upazila.According to the case statement, there was an affair between the accused Sumon and the victim. Recently, Sumon took her to a firm house, where he violated her first. At that time, Sohag recorded the violation on his mobile phone secretly and started blackmailing the girl. Then, he also violated the victim.The victim's family members lodged a case with Companiganj PS after being informed by the victim.Following the case, police immediately conducted drives and arrested the duo, said Companiganj PS OC Pronob Chowdhury.Later on, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order and the victim was sent to a hospital for medical test, the OC added.