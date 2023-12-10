Thrust on protecting wetlands in Barishal for keeping natural balance

BARISHAL, Dec 9: Speakers at a discussion meeting on Thursday emphasized protection of reservoirs and wetlands to keep up balance of the natural environment in the division.They said, it is very important to protect the reservoirs and wetlands in Barisal to protect the balance of the natural environment. The meeting was held on the importance of reservoirs and wetlands. It was organized at Celebration Point on Police Lines Road in the city by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA)-Barisal.Executive Engineer of Barisal City Corporation (BCC) Md Omar Farooq, Assistant Director of Department of Environment (DoE)- Barishal Division Anjuman Nesha, and Assistant Engineer (Civil) of BCC Md Maksumun Hakim Reza attended the meeting chaired by Prof Motaleb Howladar.BELA Coordinator-Barisal Division Lincoln Bayan gave the welcome speech.Md Rafiqul Alam, executive director of RAN and network member of BELA, made a presentation on the importance of reservoirs and wetlands. BCC, Water Development Board, Department of Environment and District administration should take appropriate actions in this regard, he added.He urged the authorities concerned for proper implementation of the Environment Protection Act.