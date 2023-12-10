11 nabbed with drugs in 7 dists

A total of 11 people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in seven districts- Manikganj, Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Barguna, Moulvibazar, Cox's Bazar and Bhola, in recent times.MANIKGANJ: Members of Narcotics Control Department (DNC), in a drive, arrested a female drug peddler along with 2,002 yaba tablets from Harirampur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The arrested woman is Monira Akter, 20, wife of Shamim Mia, a resident of Jhitka Maddhapara area under the upazila.Deputy Director (DD) of District DNC M Hamimur Rashid said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department conducted a drive in the house of Monira Akter in Jhitka Maddhapara area, and arrested her along with the yaba tablets.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the police station (PS) concerned against the arrested in this regard, the DNC DD added.GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested four alleged drug peddlers including a woman along with 2.4 kilograms of hemp from Gomastapur Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Mst Morzina, 30, Md Towfizul Islam, 60, Md Tariqul Islam, 33, and Md Al Amin, 35. All of them are residents of the upazila.Acting on a tip-off, an operational team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj Camp conducted a drive at Morzina and another in the house of Towfizul in Bongpur Village of the upazila, and arrested them along with the hemp, said a RAB official.Later on, the elite force handed them over to Gomastapur PS after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS in this regard, the RAB official added.RAJSHAHI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with one kilogram of heroin from Godagari Upazila in the district recently.The arrested man is Sabbir Rahman Sakim, 38, a resident of Premtali Katalbaria Village under the upazila.Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Premtali Water Development Board area of the upazila, and arrested Sakim along with the drugs.The estimated market value of the seized drugs is around 1 crore.During primary questioning, Sakim confessed that he has been involved in drugs smuggling for a long time.Later on, he was handed over to Godagari PS after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act.TALTALI, BARGUNA: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 20 litres of local liquor from Taltali Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Joy, son of Anglau, and Mamun, son of Habibur Rahman, residents of Namishe Para Village under No. 6 Nishanbaria Union in the upazila.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Taltali PS Md Shahidul Islam Khan said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Mahabub Alam conducted a drive in Namishe Para area, and arrested the duo along with the liquor.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Taltali PS, the arrested persons were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.MOULVIBAZAR: DB Police, in a drive, arrested two people along with yaba tablets and Indian liquor from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Md Shamim Mia, 35, son of late Achhab Uddin, a resident of Purba Tajpur Village in Osmani Nagar Upazila of Sylhet District, and Md Syed Abdus Samad, 48, son of late Syed Suleman Ali of the same area.It was known that Shamim Mia had been doing illegal drug business at Sherpur Bazar in Sadar Upazila of the district for long.On information, a team of District DB Police led by its SI Iftekhar Islam conducted a drive in Sherpur area, and arrested Shamim and his associate Abdus Samad along with 250 yaba tablets and 12 bottles of Indian liquor.The estimated market value of those seized drugs is about Tk 81,000.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Moulvibazar Sadar PS against the arrested in this regard.District DB Police SI Iftekhar Islam confirmed the matter.TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in separate drives, seized 2.60 lakh yaba tablets and 1.05 kg of crystal meth in Teknaf Upazila of the district recently.Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB-2 conducted a drive along the Naf River and challenged four people, carrying four sacks, said Commander of Teknaf Battalion (BGB-2) Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed.At that time, the four people managed to flee the scene leaving behind the four sacks.Later on, the BGB members seized two lakh yaba tablets from the sacks.In another incident, the same BGB team challenged a man while crossing Jaliapara.Later on, the BGB men seized 1.059 kg of crystal meth and 60,000 yaba tablets from a plastic bag.However, none was arrested as the smugglers managed to flee the scene.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police, in a drive, arrested a young man along with 56 yaba tablets from Lalmohan Upazila in the district recently.The arrested young man is Md Roni, 25, son of late Hejon Ali, a resident of Ward No. 6 under Pashchim Char Umed Union in the upazila.Lalmohan PS SI Md Yusuf said on information that Roni was about sell yaba tablets to a buyer, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 4 Gajaria Bangla Link Tower area under Pashchim Char Umed Union of the upazila, and arrested Roni along with the drugs.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Lalmohan PS, the arrested youth was sent to jail following a court order, the SI added.Lalmohan PS OC SM Mahbub Ul Alam confirmed the matter.