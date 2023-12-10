Video
Procuring date juice begins amid Nipa virus concern

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 9: Amid fear of Nipa viruis, the seasonal date juice collection has begun in the district.

People of at least 50 villages in four upazilas- Puthia, Durgapur, Bagha and Charghat, of the district are managing their meals by selling date juice. The village economy is getting boost.

In the district, about 25,000 families are running on date juice collection and sales. There are 11 lakh 11 thousand and 343 date trees on about 543 hectares (ha) of land. In the last season, extractors earned Tk 141 crore 82 lakh and 40,000 by selling juice and molasses.

In the financial year 2023-24, the agriculture department has fixed a molasses production target of 8,891 tonnes. This season the department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has targeted an earning of Tk  146 crore 69 lakh 52 thousand and 100.

Extractors said, they can run their families for six months by earning from juice and molasses sales.

Extractor Afsar Molla of Puthia Upazila has been collecting date juice and making molasses for the last 40 years.

A visit found his wife boiling date juice to produce molasses in a tin-shed room, and by sitting beside her, Afsar Molla was instructing wife. This is their routine duty from morning to 11 am daily.

"I shave 120-130 trees every day. I am getting a good amount of money. On each haat day, I get extra income. In other seasons, I cultivate some fruits. This way my family runs," Afsar Molla said.

Another Saiful Islam said, "I make molasses from juice. My family runs well. I can pay instalments."

A farmer Habibur Rahman said, "I use earnings from date juice in other cultivation  such as paddy and onion."

Another Abdul Mannan said, "After excluding all costs, my earnings stand at Tk 50,000-55,000. My family runs well on this income for six months."

A woman Achhia Begum said, "We prepare different pies from date juice, such as Dusti, Khirpuli, Jamaimukhi, and Konnamukhi. We also held a festival in the date juice season. We enjoy it."

"On asking, date juice is reached to us. So we are getting juice," said consumer Shahad Ali.

Rajshahi Civil Surgeon Dr Abdul Matin said, "Nipa virus spreads through bat-eaten raw juice and fruits. As preventive measures, we advised them for not consuming raw date juice."

Dr Monir-ul-Islam, retired professor of Rajshahi Medical College (Community medicine), said, "We will have to be careful in taking date juice."

He advised juice pot cleaning and covering trees with nets to avoid bats.




