12 vehicles, 5 shops burnt in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 9: At least 12 auto-rickshaws and five shops were burnt in Banchkhali Upazila of the district recently.The incident took place at Jaliakhali Natun Bazar under Shilkup Union.The shops owners said the fire might have started started from an electrical short circuit. Then the fire spread to adjacent shops instantly.The affected shop owners claimed that the amount of damage in the fire is about Tk 65 lakh.