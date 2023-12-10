Rokeya Day observed: 80 women get Joyeeta awards in seven dists

Begum Rokeya Day-2023 and International Female Oppression Prevention Fortnight was observed on Saturday across the country with due respect and in a befitting manner.To mark the 143rd birth and 91st death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain, different programmes were organized in the country.Besides, a total of 80 women received Joyeeta awards for their outstanding contributions towards the society, women education and women empowerment in seven districts- Bogura, Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Kishoreganj, Panchagarh, Pirojpur and Rangamati.BOGURA: In this connection, five women of the district received Joyeeta awards for their outstanding contribution in five categories.They received the awards in a programme held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the district town at noon.Bogura DC Md Saiful Islam was present as the chief guest while Deputy Director (DD) of District Department of Women Affairs Md Shahidul Islam presided over the programme.Local Government DD Masum Ali Beg, Additional DC (ADC) (General) Mohammad Al Maruf, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Crime) Abdur Rashid, and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Feroza Parvin, among others, also spoke on the occasion.Trainer of the District Department of Women Affairs Kanta Chakrabarty conducted the programme.The five women who received Joyeeta awards are: Mst Nahid Sultana of Adamdighi Upazila; Dr Mst Taslima Abid Shapla of Sariakandi Upazila; Mst Rozina Khatun of Dhunat Upazila; Mst Tanjila Akhter of Sadar Upazila; and Dipa Rani Dipti of Sherpur Upazila.GAIBANDHA: To mark the Day, the district administration and Department of Women Affairs jointly chalked out the elaborate programmes.In the morning, a grand rally was brought out from Independence Square, and it ended in front of District Shilpakala Academy after parading the main roads of the town. DC Kazi Nahid Rasul led the rally.Later on, a discussion meeting on the life of Begum Rokeya was held at the auditorium of District Shilpakala Academy in the town at around 10 am with ADC (Development) Sushanta Kumar Mahato in the chair.DC Kazi Nahid Rasul addressed the meeting as the chief guest and ASP Abdullah AL-Mamun spoke at the event as the special guest.Executive Engineer of District Education Engineering Department Md Belal Hossain, District Representative of BRAC Mosarrof Hossain and Senior Program Manager of Gana Unnayan Kendra Joya Prosad, among others, were also present at the function.Earlier, DD of District Department of Women Affairs Nargis Jahan delivered the introductory speech and welcomed all in the function.The speakers said Begum Rokeya was born in a restricted elite Muslim family in Parabond Village under Mithapukur Upazila in Rangpur District on December 09 in 1880 and died on the same day in 1932 in Kolkata.Begum Rokeya reawakened the womenfolk through her writings and strongly spoke for the economic freedom and right to education of the Muslim women, they also said.Rokeya's ultimate goal was to educate women particularly the Muslim women in her country and here only dream was that when the Muslim women would be educated and able to lift themselves from the mire of superstitions, prejudices, they added.Paying rich tribute to the memories of Begum Rokeya and mentioning her as the pioneer of women renaissance in the sub-continent, DC Kazi Nahid Rasul said Rokeya had played a significant role in establishing the rights of women and eradicating social prejudices.Begum Rokeya also showed the women the enlightened path of freedom breaking the social restrictions, the DC added.Later, the guests, in different categories, distributed prizes under the programme of Jayeeta Annweshane Bangladesh among the 10 winner women who had prospered and succeeded in lives through struggling and facing different adverse situation.A large number of women from all walks of life, and district and upazila level officials including journalists of print and electronic media also attended the function.GOPALGANJ: On this occasion, five women received Joyeeta awards in the district.They received the awards at a programme jointly organized by the district administration and District Department of Women Affairs in the DC office conference room in the town at noon.Gopalganj DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam was present as the chief guest while ADC Sheikh Jobayer Ahmed presided over the programme.District Awami League (AL) President Mahabub Ali Khan and DD of District Department of Women Affairs Md Saiful Islam, among others, also spoke on the occasion.The five women who received Joyeeta awards in the district are: Lipi Khanam, Shirina Begum, Nargis Rahman, Safida Akhter and Rita Baidya.KISHOREGANJ: To mark the Day, District Department of Women Affairs organized different programmes in the town.The programmes included holding a discussion meeting and certificate distribution ceremony among the Joyeeta award winners.A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of District Collectorate Office in the town.Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad was present as the chief guest while DD of District Department Women Affairs Md Mamun-or-Rashid presided over the meeting.Civil Surgeon Dr Saiful Islam and ADC ATM Farhad Chowdhury attended the programme as special guests.Sarkari Adarsha Shishu Biddaloy former headmaster Khaleda Islam, Zilla Mahila Parishad President Advocate Maya Bhowmic, Zilla Mahila Sangstha Chairman Masura Zaman Natun, District Mohila AL General Secretary Bilkis Begum, Sadar Upazila Mahila Parishad Vice-Chairman Masuma Akter and Poura Councillor Hasina Haider Chamili, among others, also spoke at the meeting.Later on, prizes were distributed among the 5 district level and 5 upazila level best Joyeeta.PANCHAGARH: On the occasion, a discussion meeting and award giving ceremony was held in the DC office conference room in the district town.The district administration and District Department of Women Affairs organized the event.DC Md Zahurul Islam presided over the meeting.Zilla Parishad Chairman Abdul Hannan Sheikh and successful mother Rabeya Khatun, among others, also spoke at the meeting.DD of District Department of Women Affairs AKM Wahiduzzaman Samrat gave a welcome speech on the occasion.The DC said, "Begum Rokeya was a modern woman with far-sightedness. He realised that for the overall development of the society as well as the state, it is absolutely necessary to make men as well as women suitable through institutional education. Her understanding and ideals continue to inspire us today. Begum Rokeya, the pioneer of women's awakening, was born on December 9, 1880 in Payaraband, Rangpur. He died on the same day in 1932.Later in the ceremony, he gave the certificate and crest to the best five women of the district in five categories on the occasion. Sadika Tasnim Mridu as an economically successful woman; as a successful woman in education and employment Sabina Yasmin; Rabeya Khatun as a successful mother; erasing the horror of torture and starting life with new enthusiasm Taslima Akhtar; and Lutfa Begum was conferred crest for outstanding contribution to social development.PIROJPUR: In this connection, forty women received Joyeeta awards in the district.Of them, five were at the district level and 35 others at upazila level.The district administration and District Department of Women Affairs organized the programme at noon in the DC office conference room in the town.Pirojpur DC Mohamed Jahedur Rahman was present the as chief guest while ADC (General) Madhubi Roy presided over the meeting.Zilla Parishad Chairman Salma Rahman Happy and ASP Rabilul Islam attended the programme as special guests.Chairman of Jatiya Mahila Parishad in Pirojpur Shrina Afroj, Joint Director of National Security Intelligence (NSI) Md Abdul Kader, and Joyeeta Jannat Ara and Anita Raani Adhikary, among others, were also present at the programme conducted by DD of District Department of Women Affairs Md Altaf Hossain.RANGAMATI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.A discussion meeting and a prize giving ceremony for the best Joyeeta in the district was held in the town.Rangamati DC Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan was present as the chief guest while DD of District Department of Women Affairs Anuka Khisa presided over the programme.DD of District Anti-Corruption Department Jahid Kamal, ASP Maruf Ahmed, Rangamati Municipality Mayor Md Akbar Hossain Chowdhury, Sadar Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Nasrin and former member of Human Rights Commission Nirupa Dewan, among others, were also present at the programme.Later on, Joyeeta awards were given to five women for their outstanding contribution in the district in five categories.Earlier, an hour-long human chain was formed in front of the DC office on the occasion of the International Women Opression Prevention Fortnight and the Rokeya Day-2023.