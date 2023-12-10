Unity against corruption for development stressed The International Anti-Corruption Day-2023 was observed on Saturday across the country and the globe in a befitting manner.





This year's theme of the Day is - "Uniting the World Against Corruption."







To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Panchagarh, Pabna, Pirojpur and Rangamati.



BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.The programmes included forming a human chain, bringing out a rally and holding a discussion meeting.A rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises at around 9 am, and it ended at Satmatha after parading the main streets of the town.After the rally, a human chain was formed at Satmatha in the town.Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Bogura and District Corruption Prevention Committee jointly organized the half-an-hour-long human chain with association of the district administration.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the Zilla Parishad auditorium in the town.Bogura DC Md Saiful Islam was present as the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the District ACC Md Jahangir Alam presided over the meeting.Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty and President of District Corruption Prevention Committee Mohammad Abdur Rahim, among others, also spoke on the occasion.GOPALGANJ: To mark the Day, the district administration, District ACC and District Corruption Prevention Committee organized different programmes in the town.The Day began with hoisting of the national and ACC flags on the DC office premises in the town at around 9 am.Gopalganj DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam then inaugurated the Day's programme after flying balloons there.Then, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.Gopalganj DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam was present as the chief guest while General Secretary (GS) of District Corruption Prevention Committee Bijon Kumar Roy presided over the meeting.JOYPURHAT: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.In association with the district administration, District Corruption Prevention Committee organized the programmes.The Day began with hoisting of the national flags on the Sadar Upazila Parishad premises in the town at around 9:30 am.Additional DC (ADC) (ICT and Education) Md Sabur Ali then inaugurated the Day's programme after releasing festoons.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium in the town on the significance of the Day.ADC (ICT and Education) Md Sabur Ali was present as the chief guest while President of District Corruption Prevention Committee Md Afzal Hossain presided over the meeting.Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, Assistant Director (AD) of ACC Naogaon Tanvir and Officer-in-Charge of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station Humayun Kabir, among others, were also present at the programme conducted by District Corruption Prevention Committee GS Journalist Shahadul Islam Saju.Besides, District Information Office arranged a screening on anti-corruption at Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Moidan in the town.KISHOREGANJ: To mark the Day, the district administration and District ACC jointly arranged a human chain and a discussion meeting in the town.A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate Office in the town.Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad was present as the chief guest while District ACC DD Md Salahuddin presided over the meeting.District Civil Surgeon Dr Saiful Islam attended the programme as the special guest.ADC (Revenue) ATM Farhad Chowdhury, Additional SP (ASP) Md Al-Amin Hossain, District Information Officer Md Shamsul Hoque, District Corruption Prevention Committee President Professor Robindranath Chowdhury, Sonak Prisident MM Jewel and Zilla Sarani Girls High School Headmaster Rebeya Begum, among others, also spoke on the occasion.Later on, a human chain was formed on the DC office premises in the town.NARAYANGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized on the DC office premises in the city.After hoisting of the national flag and inaugurating the Day through flying balloons, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the city.Narayanganj DC Mohammad Mahmudul Haque was present as the chief guest at the programme.Narayanganj SP Golam Mostafa Russell, District CS Dr AFM Mashiur Rahman, Superintend of Narayanganj 300-bed Hospital Dr Mohammad Abul Bashar, ADC Sakib Al Rabbi, Narayanganj ACC DD Moinul Hasan Rowshani, and Dr Shanewaz Chowdhury, among others, were also present at the event.PANCHAGARH: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.Thakurgaon ACC coordinated office and District Corruption Prevention Committee in cooperation with the district administration organized a human chain programme on Panchagarh Collectorate office premises in the morning.Earlier, DC Zahurul Islam inaugurated the Day after flying colourful balloons. The national and ACC flags were hoisted during the National Anthem.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the DC office on the topic "What can be done to fight and prevent corruption".Panchagarh DC Zahurul Islam was present as the chief guest while District Corruption Prevention Committee President Nasimul Hasan presided over the meeting.DC Zahurul Islam said, "Corruption is not only a problem in Bangladesh, it is a global problem. That's why everyone has to work unitedly against corruption. United Nations declared this Day as International Anti-Corruption Day in 2003. Accordingly, this is the 21st International Anti-Corruption Day."Additional District Magistrate Seema Sharmin, ADC Md Riazuddin, ADC Abdul Quader, and heroic freedom fighters Saikhul Islam and Alauddin Prodhan delivered the main speech.Thakurgaon Integrated ACC Office AD Ajmer Sharif Marjee delivered the welcome address at the meeting moderated by Zilla Parishad Member Aktarun Nahar Saki.Besides, on the occasion of the Day, by the initiative of the district and upazila administration, banners with anti-corruption slogans are placed at visible and open places, national flags and ACC flags are hoisted, festoon-balloons fly, colourful human chains, discussion meetings and organized district offices of ACC with the cooperation of district information offices are organized in places where there is a large gathering of people. Anti-corruption documentary is shown.PABNA: The district administration and Pabna ACC organized different programmes in the town on the occasion of the Day.The Day's programmes began with hoisting of the national flag on the DC office premises in the town in the morning.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.Pabna DC Md Asaduzzaman was present as the chief guest while Pabna ACC DD Khairul Haque presided over the programme.Pabna SP Akbar Ali Munsi, President of the District Corruption Prevention Committee Dr Monowar-Ul Aziz, former president Prof Shibajit Nag, GS ABN Fazlur Rahman, and ASP Masud Alam, among others, also spoke at the discussion meeting.PIROJPUR: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.The Day began with hoisting of the national flag with the national anthem on the DC office premises in the town.A human chain was formed of the DC office premises in the town in the morning.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room.The programme was jointly organized by the district administration and ACC and Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Pirojpur office.Pirojpur DC Mohammed Jahrdur Rahman was present as the chief guest while Pirojpur ACC DD Sheikh Golam Mawla presided over the meeting.ASP Md Rabiul Islam attended the programme as the special guest.ADC (General) Madhubi Roy, Joint Director of NSI Md Abdul Kader, freedom fighter Rabbani Feroz, journalist Mahmud Hosen Sukur, Moniruzzman Nasim, and Jahirul Qayum of TIB, among others, also spoke on the occasion.RANGAMATI: To mark the Day, the district administration and District ACC organized different programmes in the town.A discussion meeting on the significance of the Day was held in the town.Rangamati DC Md Mosharraf Hossain Khan was present as the chief guest while Rangamati ACC DD Jahid Kamal presided over the programme.ASP Maruf Ahmed, Rangamati Municipality Mayor Akbar Hossain Chowdhury, Sadar Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Nasrin Islam, SANAK Rangamati President Banchita Chakma, District Corruption Prevention Committee President Umar Faruq and its GS Jahangir Alam, among others, were also present at the programme.Earlier, a human chain was formed in front of the DC office in the town with a view to preventing corruption.