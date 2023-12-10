World reacts to US veto on Gaza truce resolution at UN

Dec 9: World leaders, international rights groups and United Nations officials have criticised the United States for vetoing a UN resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and failing to halt the war that has killed more than 17,400 Palestinians and about 1,100 people in Israel since October 7.A UN resolution on the pause in hostilities failed to pass on Friday at the UN Security Council after the United States vetoed the proposal and Britain abstained.The remaining 13 of the 15 current members of the UNSC voted in favour of the resolution put forward by the United Arab Emirates and co-sponsored by 100 other countries.Here are some of the reactions:Palestine: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said it was "a disgrace and another blank cheque given to the occupying state to massacre, destroy and displace".Palestine's UN envoy Riyad Mansour told the UNSC that the result of the vote was "disastrous". "If you are against the destruction and displacement of the Palestinian people you must stand against this war. And if you support it then you are enabling this destruction and displacement regardless of your intentions � Millions of Palestinian lives hang in the balance. Every single one of them is sacred, worth saving."Israel: Israel's UN ambassador Gilad Erdan did not address the UNSC after the vote, but in a statement said: "A ceasefire will be possible only with the return of all the hostages and the destruction of Hamas."United States: Deputy US ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the council that the draft resolution was a rushed, imbalanced text "that was divorced from reality, that would not move the needle forward on the ground in any concrete way"."We do not support this resolution's call for an unsustainable ceasefire that will only plant the seeds for the next war," he said.United Kingdom: Britain's UN ambassador Barbara Woodward said her country abstained because the resolution had no condemnation of Hamas. "Israel needs to be able to address the threat posed by Hamas and it needs to do so in a manner that abides by international humanitarian law so that such an attack can never be carried out again," she told the UNSC.Iran: Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned of the threat of an "uncontrollable explosion" of the situation in the Middle East, after the US veto, the AFP news agency reported. "As long as America supports the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel) and the continuation of the war � there is a possibility of an uncontrollable explosion in the situation of the region," Amirabdollahian told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call, according to a ministry statement.China: Permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun, told the council: "Condoning the continuation of fighting while claiming to care about the lives and safety of people in Gaza is self-contradictory.Condoning the continuation of fighting while advocating for the prevention of the spillover effects of the conflict is self-deceiving. Condoning the continuation of fighting while making references to the protection of women and children and human rights is hypocritical. All these once again show us what double standards are."Russia: Ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said: "Our colleagues from the USA have literally before our eyes issued a death sentence to thousands if not tens of thousands more civilians in Palestine and Israel."Turkey: Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan said the US is now left alone on the Gaza issue after it blocked the passage of the resolution. "Our friends once again expressed that America is now alone on this issue, especially in the voting held at the United Nations today � American political system is now helpless on issues related to Israel," he told state news agency Anadolu and national broadcaster TRT in an interview.United Arab Emirates: The UAE's deputy UN ambassador Mohamed Abushahab asked the UNSC: "What is the message we are sending Palestinians if we cannot unite behind a call to halt the relentless bombardment of Gaza? Indeed, what is the message we are sending civilians across the world who may find themselves in similar situations?" �AL JAZEERA