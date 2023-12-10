Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 December, 2023, 2:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US, South Korea, Japan to step up actions on N Korea cyber threats

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

US, South Korea, Japan to step up actions on N Korea cyber threats

US, South Korea, Japan to step up actions on N Korea cyber threats

SEOUL, Dec 9: The United States, South Korea and Japan agreed new initiatives on Saturday to respond to North Korea's threats in cyberspace, including cryptocurrency abuses and space launches, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

The three countries' national security advisers met in Seoul as Pyongyang warned that it would deploy more spy satellites.

Sullivan said the meeting followed up on commitments set forth at a Camp David trilateral summit hosted by President Joe Biden in August, where leaders of the US and its two key Asian allies pledged to deepen security and economic cooperation.

"We've also launched new trilateral initiatives to counter the threats posed by the DPRK, from its cybercrime and cryptocurrency money laundering to its reckless space and ballistic missile tests," Sullivan told reporters, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

His Japanese counterpart Takeo Akiba said North Korea's "illicit cyber activities" had emerged as most recent challenges, calling them "a source of funds" for the isolated state's nuclear missile development.

The three countries' coordinated efforts will target potential threats of economic coercion, having completed work on a supply-chain early warning system, agreed to at Camp David, in critical minerals and rechargeable batteries, Sullivan said.

Biden met at Camp David with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to project unity in the face of China's growing power and nuclear threats from North Korea.

Sullivan said the nations "continue to stand up for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and freedom of navigation in the East and South China Seas".

Sullivan and his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yong co-chaired on Saturday the first Next Generation Critical and Emerging Technologies (CET) Dialogue, a forum aimed at cooperation on chips and other critical technologies, the South Korean presidential office said.

North Korean state media said on Saturday that Pyongyang was determined to launch more spy satellites soon, calling space development part of its right to defend itself as any other country has. It has also criticised South Korea for launching its own satellite, saying there is a double standard.

Sullivan disputed that claim, saying North Korea's satellite launch involves ballistic-missile technologies that violate United Nations resolutions, while South Korea's do not.

Sanctions monitors have accused North Korea of using cyberattacks to gather funds for its nuclear and missile programs, and a UN report said Pyongyang had stepped up its cryptocurrency theft last year, using sophisticated techniques to steal more in 2022 than any other year.    �REUTERS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


World reacts to US veto on Gaza truce resolution at UN
US, South Korea, Japan to step up actions on N Korea cyber threats
Erdogan denounces UN 'Israel protection council'
US 'responsible for bloodshed' of Gaza children after UN veto: Abbas
Mending relations with 'upset' neighbours crucial for Pakistan, says Nawaz
Alarm raised as 'apocalyptic' conditions grip Gaza
Government working to institutionalise global cultural initiatives in India: Modi
Thailand, Myanmar to form aid task force as border unrest intensifies


Latest News
Israeli airstrikes unrelenting as Gaza safe zone shrinks
133 shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Adam Tamizi Haque taken to DB office
BNP leaders face extreme human rights violation in jails: Rizvi
Elderly man hacked to death by 'son-in-law' at own house
Families of enforced disappearances cry for justice in Dhaka rally
Countrymen to give befitting reply if BNP tries to create instability: Hasan
A lot to improve in batting: Shanto
BNP leader Khondker Mosharraf at ICU
Former Israeli army chief's son killed in Gaza fighting
Most Read News
Smart Bangladesh aims to use technology to the maximum
Dhaka should give priority to joining BRICS
Barrister Mainul Hosein dies
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
Women empowerment in Bangladesh fulfills Begum Rokeya's dream: PM
Instability in onion market again
UN reiterates hope for 'free, fair and credible' polls in Bangladesh
Orange Mousse with Orange Cake and Crunch
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft