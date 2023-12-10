Video
Sunday, 10 December, 2023
Mending relations with 'upset' neighbours crucial for Pakistan, says Nawaz

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday stressed the need to improve relationships with Pakistan's neighbours, wondering how the country could achieve a global status while there were disagreements with bordering nations.

Addressing the party's parliamentary board meeting in Lahore, he said: "How can you achieve a global status when your neighbours are upset with you, or you are with them?

"We have to fix our affairs with India and Afghanistan as well, [and] strengthen them further with Iran and China," he asserted.

His statement comes amid Pakistan's frigid ties with India - seen in sports as well as verbal exchanges between leaders - and with Afghanistan due to terrorism concerns and the ongoing deportation drive.

Today, Nawaz emphasised that a government should not only focus on the economic and financial performance but "show its performance in every sector".

He recalled that during his party's tenures, two Indian premiers - Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 and Narendra Modi in 2015 - visited Pakistan. "Did anyone come before them?" he asked.

The ex-PM then criticised the PTI government for "trying to sabotage" the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He further said that there was "only talk but no work" about making use of the country's coal resources.

At the outset of his address, the PML-N supremo recalled that Pakistan's "economic indicators were going forward" during his party's 2013-2018 tenure.

He asserted that the rupee maintained its position for four years and the world recognised that Pakistan was well ahead in the development speed and would achieve a great status in not just the region but in the world.

"That dream should have been fulfilled but such factors and characters came in between who brought a well-running Pakistan to a grinding halt," Nawaz said.

He went on to say that since then, the country's economic development ceased and the GDP rate and currency began a downward spiral.

The PML-N supremo stated that the basic reason for the high inflation rate was that the economy had been "mismanaged".    �DAWN




