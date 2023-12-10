Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 December, 2023, 2:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ancelotti expecting Vinicius to return in January

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

MADRID, DEC 9: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday that he hopes Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga can return from injury absences after La Liga's winter break.

Vinicius has been sidelined since suffering a left thigh injury while playing for Brazil in a World Cup qualifier against Colombia last month.

Camavinga has missed Real's last three matches with a knee problem.

"I think we'll have to wait until next year, but when we come back (from the winter break), they will both be ready to train," Ancelotti told a press conference ahead of Saturday's league match at Real Betis.

Madrid's first game in the new year is a home clash with Real Mallorca on January 3.

Vinicius has scored six goals in 13 appearances for the La Liga leaders this season.

Ancelotti also denied reports that star midfielder Jude Bellingham would need shoulder surgery.

"He has to take care of his shoulder with certain work, but he has no problem playing and is getting better and better," the Italian said.

"If it continued to deteriorate it's obvious that he'd need surgery, but for now that's been ruled out because he feels good and he's improving day by day."

Madrid can go three points clear at the top of La Liga with victory at Betis, ahead of second-placed Girona's visit to third-placed Barcelona on Sunday.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Ancelotti expecting Vinicius to return in January
Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open
Gatti strikes again to send Juventus top
IOC clears Russians to compete in Paris as neutrals
FIFA confirm three candidates to host 2027 Women's World Cup
Messi has brought 'transformational year' for MLS says Garber
Healy appointed Australian women's cricket captain
Ansar & VDP emerge champions in V-Day Kho Kho


Latest News
Israeli airstrikes unrelenting as Gaza safe zone shrinks
133 shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Adam Tamizi Haque taken to DB office
BNP leaders face extreme human rights violation in jails: Rizvi
Elderly man hacked to death by 'son-in-law' at own house
Families of enforced disappearances cry for justice in Dhaka rally
Countrymen to give befitting reply if BNP tries to create instability: Hasan
A lot to improve in batting: Shanto
BNP leader Khondker Mosharraf at ICU
Former Israeli army chief's son killed in Gaza fighting
Most Read News
Smart Bangladesh aims to use technology to the maximum
Dhaka should give priority to joining BRICS
Barrister Mainul Hosein dies
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
Women empowerment in Bangladesh fulfills Begum Rokeya's dream: PM
Instability in onion market again
UN reiterates hope for 'free, fair and credible' polls in Bangladesh
Orange Mousse with Orange Cake and Crunch
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft