Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 December, 2023, 2:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

IOC clears Russians to compete in Paris as neutrals

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

LAUSANNE, DEC 9: Olympic chiefs on Friday gave the green light to the  participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at next year's Paris Games as neutrals, outside of team events and as long as they did not actively support the war on Ukraine.

The International Olympic Committee added that there were currently only eight athletes from Russia and three from Belarus who had qualified as neutral athletes.

In comparison, more than 60 Ukrainian athletes have qualified for next year's Paris Olympics.

The IOC's executive board "decided that Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs) who have qualified through the existing qualification systems of the International Federations (IFs) on the field of play will be declared eligible to compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024".

But only, it added, if they meet strict eligibility conditions.

That includes the exclusion of "teams of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport".

Also missing out will be "athletes who actively support the war" as well as "athletes who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies".

Additionally, "no flag, anthem, colours or any other identifications whatsoever of Russia or Belarus will be displayed at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in any official venue or any official function".

"No Russian or Belarusian government or state officials will be invited to or accredited for the Olympic Games Paris 2024."

Russia denounced the conditions placed on its athletes as "discriminatory", but said athletes who meet the criteria would go to Paris.

"The conditions are discriminatory, they are going against the principles of sport," said Russian sports minister Oleg Matytsin.

"They are damaging the Olympic Games themselves, and not Russian sport. The approach is unacceptable."

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, though, insisted that there would be no neutral athletes taking part in track and field at the Games.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions from a multitude of sports since Moscow launched its assault on Ukraine in February 2022.

Over the past year a number of Olympic sports have eased restrictions, allowing athletes from both countries to return to competition under certain conditions.

However, Russians and Belarusians have remained banned from athletics.

"You may well see some neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus in Paris, it just won't be in athletics," Coe told a press conference.

"The position that our sport took and has consistently taken is unchanged."

In March, the IOC lifted an outright ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, allowing them to compete as neutral athletes provided they did not support the Ukraine conflict and had no ties to the military.

The issue was raised again on Tuesday when representatives of international sports federations and national Olympic committees called for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be admitted under a neutral flag for the July 26 to August 11 2024 Games in Paris "as soon as possible".

During the Olympic summit in Lausanne, athlete representatives also asked for "clarity" on the issue.

In an interview with AFP on Thursday, Ukraine's acting sports minister said his government was "very concerned" by that call from those IFs and NOCs.

Matviy Bidnyi said Kyiv was concerned that the move gave the impression that the IOC "does not want to demonstrate the necessary leadership in the matter of Olympic fairness and justice".    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Ancelotti expecting Vinicius to return in January
Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open
Gatti strikes again to send Juventus top
IOC clears Russians to compete in Paris as neutrals
FIFA confirm three candidates to host 2027 Women's World Cup
Messi has brought 'transformational year' for MLS says Garber
Healy appointed Australian women's cricket captain
Ansar & VDP emerge champions in V-Day Kho Kho


Latest News
Israeli airstrikes unrelenting as Gaza safe zone shrinks
133 shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Adam Tamizi Haque taken to DB office
BNP leaders face extreme human rights violation in jails: Rizvi
Elderly man hacked to death by 'son-in-law' at own house
Families of enforced disappearances cry for justice in Dhaka rally
Countrymen to give befitting reply if BNP tries to create instability: Hasan
A lot to improve in batting: Shanto
BNP leader Khondker Mosharraf at ICU
Former Israeli army chief's son killed in Gaza fighting
Most Read News
Smart Bangladesh aims to use technology to the maximum
Dhaka should give priority to joining BRICS
Barrister Mainul Hosein dies
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
Women empowerment in Bangladesh fulfills Begum Rokeya's dream: PM
Instability in onion market again
UN reiterates hope for 'free, fair and credible' polls in Bangladesh
Orange Mousse with Orange Cake and Crunch
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft