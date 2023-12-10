FIFA confirm three candidates to host 2027 Women's World Cup

PARIS, DEC 9: FIFA on Saturday confirmed that three bids to host the Women's World Cup in 2027 had been lodged "across three confederations" before the bidding process closed.From Europe comes a joint bid between Belgium, Netherland and Germany while Mexico and the United States also teamed up as they submitted another joint bid just before Friday's deadline. Brazil is the only country with a sole bid."FIFA will now conduct a thorough evaluation process, including on-site inspection visits that are due to get underway in February 2024, before publishing its findings in a bid evaluation report in May 2024," the organisation said in a statement.The final decision will be made through an open vote at the next FIFA Congress in Bangkok on May 17, 2024.South Africa had planned to bid but withdrew last month with their federation preferring to present a well-prepared bid for 2031. �AFP