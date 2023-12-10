Healy appointed Australian women's cricket captain

SYDNEY, DEC 9: Alyssa Healy was Saturday appointed Australia's women's cricket captain across all three formats after the retirement of long-time skipper Meg Lanning.
The 33-year-old has led Australia since June in series against England, Ireland and West Indies, and has now been handed the role full-time.
"Alyssa brings a wealth of experience to the role, and we have great confidence in her ability to successfully lead the Australian women's team in tandem with Tahlia as vice-captain," said Cricket Australia's executive general manager Ben Oliver �AFP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft