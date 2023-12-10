Video
Sunday, 10 December, 2023
Healy appointed Australian women's cricket captain

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

SYDNEY, DEC 9: Alyssa Healy was Saturday appointed Australia's women's cricket captain across all three formats after the retirement of long-time skipper Meg Lanning.

The 33-year-old has led Australia since June in series against England, Ireland and West Indies, and has now been handed the role full-time.

"Alyssa brings a wealth of experience to the role, and we have great confidence in her ability to successfully lead the Australian women's team in tandem with Tahlia as vice-captain," said Cricket Australia's executive general manager Ben Oliver    �AFP




