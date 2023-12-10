Ansar & VDP emerge champions in V-Day Kho Kho

Bangladesh Ansar and VDP emerged as champions in both men's and women's section in the Victory Day Kho Kho Festival held today (Saturday) at Paltan ground adjoining the Bangabandhu National Stadium.Dhaka District became runners-up in the men's and women's section while Gazipur district finished at third position also in the men's and women's section.Youth and Sports Ministry's Additional Secretary Mostafa Kamal Majumder was the chief guest on the occasion.Bangladesh Kho Kho Federation's president and former senior secretary Md Shah Alom presided over the ceremony, organized by Bangladesh Kho Kho Federation.Bangladesh Kho Kho Federation's general secretary Fazlur Rahman Babul, it's vice president engineer Abdul Moktadir, former national footballer Hasanuzzaman Khan Bablu and tournament committee's convener Parvin Layla spoke on the occasion. �BSS