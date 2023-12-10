Boxing C’ship on 18 Dec

The 33rd edition of the Professional Boxing Championship is set to be held on 18 December, Monday, at the Open Ring at Rabindra Sarobar, Dhanmondi in Dhaka. Starting at 4:00 PM, the games will continue till 10:00 PM.A total of 30 boxers from 20 districts are to take part in the Professional Boxing Championship and the games will be of 10 bouts.The information regarding the championship was revealed at the fourth annual conference of the Bangladesh Professional Boxing Society (BPBS) and Bangladesh Professional Boxing Association (BPBA) recently at the Dutch Bangla Bank Auditorium of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) in Dhaka. BPBS founding Chairperson M Asaduzzaman presided over the conference.In the annual conference of BPBS and BPBA, it was confirmed that financial matters related to managers, trainers, promoters, officials, and sponsors will be dealt with from 2024.The organisers also talked about the upcoming Bangladesh Boxing League (BBL-2) and plans for other events and businesses of Boxing in the coming year.