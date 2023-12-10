Despite winning the second and final Test by four wickets to level the two-match series, New Zealand skipper Tim Southee came down heavily on Mirpur wicket, rating it 'probably the worst wicket' he has come across in his career.The match in fact was decided in two and a half days as the entire second Day and the first session of the third day was washed out due to rain and wet field and a total of 36 wickets fell in just 178 overs.Batters from both sides struggled heavily on extremely difficult wicket, which not only kept low, but also had uneven bounce."Probably the worst wicket I've come across in my career," Southee said. "Just like I said, the balance between bat and ball was heavily favoured into the bowler's hands. So, I think for the match to be over in 170 overs sort of reflects that. So, for our guys to scrap away and then come away with the win was a big pleasure.""There are a number of ways I could describe that wicket. I think for the match to be all over in 170 overs is a fair reflection on the wicket. It wasn't great. I think there wasn't an even battle between bat and ball."But winning a Test on a difficult wicket in a place, which has long been considered as Bangladesh's fortress, was pleasing, said Southee."On a pretty difficult wicket, there are pretty good things to take out of it. Obviously, Glenn Phillips' effort throughout the match, his innings in the first innings was crucial to keep us in the game and get us past Bangladesh in the first innings. His work with the ball, he's still young in his spin career and the impact he's had with the ball in this series has been pleasing," he said."And a number of different contributions throughout as well. We obviously didn't get the big scores that we would like, but on a wicket like that, 20-30 run partnerships here and there go a long way. And Ajaz obviously on a spin-friendly condition, showed his class in picking up the six wickets," he said.After Bangladesh were bowled out for 172 in its first innings, New Zealand were on back foot, being reduced to 55-5 on day one. Thereafter the second day and the first session of the third day was washed out, which is believed to give New Zealand an edge. But Southee differed."I think guys just trusting their style and their way. And like I said, the innings from Glenn Phillips in the first innings was a match-winning innings in the end.For him to get 80 or 90 or whatever he got was a great effort and on that wicket is worth a hell of a lot more than the 80-odd that he got. So, we knew it was going to take one partnership and one special knock and we saw that from Glenn," he said. �BSS