Tigers lose Mirpur Test raising hope

Bangladesh conceded a four-wicket defeat in the low scoring second and final Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and shared the title 1-1.Resuming from overnight's 38 for two, Bangladesh were bowled out for 144 runs in their second innings. Unbeaten batters Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque resumed batting from 16 and not. Mominul couldn't go far and got out on 10 to start Bangladesh's batting collapse as next five batters-Mushfiqur Rahim (9), Shahadat Hossain Dipu (4), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3), Nurul Hasan Shohan (0) and Nayeem Hasan (9) departed for single digits. Bangladesh therefore, had been in serious danger in the early session of Day-4 of the game.Thankful fifty of Zakir followed by tinny 10th wicket partnership between Taijul Islam and Shoriful Islam helped Bangladesh to exceed 100-run total.Zakir had been exceptional with the bat and picked up his 3rd Test fifty on the almost unplayable wicket. The opener got out on 59 while Shoriful was dismissed on eight. Taijul remained not out on 14.Ajaz Patel, the Kiwi destroyer of the day, hauled six wickets as Mitchel Santner picked up three and Southee took the rest Bangladesh wicket.By virtue of eight-run' 1st innings lead, the Blackcaps got a 137-run target. The tourist nevertheless, got early jostle as Shoriful stroke to pick up the wicket of Devon Conway. Conway went for two as New Zealand lost their first wicket on five.Since then they started losing wickets at regular intervals as none of Tom Latham (26), Kane Williamson (11), Henry Nicholls (3), Tom Blundell (2) and Daryl Mitchel (19) could stand against Miraz and Taijul's turning magic.The Blackcaps had been shaking in the middle with 69 for six and Bangladesh started dreaming the historic Test series win as they were away from four dream deliveries only. The dream could come true if Shanto didn't drop Glenn Phillips at slip.Phillips was yet to open the account then. He, pairing with Santner, started counter attack and snatched the match from the paws of the Tigers standing a brilliant 70-run 7th wicket stand. Phillips remained unbeaten on 40 and Santner on 35 as New Zealand reached on 139 without any further damage.Miraz chipped in with three wickets, Taijul two and Shoriful picked up the rest for Bangladesh.Earlier on December 6, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts were all out for 172 runs in their first innings. Mushfiq scored 35 runs, Dipu 31 and Miraz amassed 20 runs.Phillips and Santner shared three wickets each for New Zealand as Patel notched two and Southee got one.New Zealand in reply, were bowled out for 180 runs in their 1st innings ridding on 87-run heroic of Phillips.Miraz and Taijul hunted three wickets each as Shoriful and Nayeem shared the rest between them equally.Whatsoever, Bangladesh clinched 150-run victory in the first Test of the series and hence, New Zealand leveled-up it winning on Saturday.Phillips was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round performances including 127 runs with the bat and three wickets with the ball. Taijul of Bangladesh was named the Player of the series for total 15 wickets haul with a 10-fer.The two sides will engage again in New Zealand but for white ball affairs as Bangladesh are going to visit New Zealand next week to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches.