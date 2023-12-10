Effective guidance thru digital terrain underscored

Experts at a summit on Saturday underscored effective guidance for the stakeholders on digital marketing trends, strategies, challenges, and solutions in the process of innovation and disruptions.Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) hosted the 10th Digital Summit with the theme "Innovation and Disruption: Guiding Through the Digital Terrain," at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, on Saturday.Themed under "Innovation and Disruption: Guiding Through the Digital Terrain," the summit aimed to analyze the complex dynamics of the digital marketing landscape by comprehensively exploring how innovation can be harnessed as a guiding compass in the face of disruption.The summit was presented by Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) in association with The Daily Star; Strategic Partner - Bangladesh Creative Forum (BCF); Inteliphyle; Knowledge Partner - Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB); Technology Partner - aamra technologies limited; PR Partner - Backpage PR.The day-long summit brought together local and global industry professionals and thought leaders to exchange insights on digital marketing trends, strategies, challenges, and solutions.Themed under "Innovation and Disruption: Guiding Through the Digital Terrain," the summit aimed to analyze the complex dynamics of the digital marketing landscape by comprehensively exploring how innovation can be harnessed as a guiding compass in the face of disruption. The summit hosted an engaging agenda comprising 4 Keynote Sessions, 3 Panel Discussions, and 2 Insight Sessions.Speaking on the occasion, Shariful Islam, Founder and Managing Director of BBF said, "We find ourselves in a reality sculpted by the unprecedented events of the past.It is a call to innovate, disrupt the conventional, and navigate the digital age's complex landscape.The professionals and experts in our midst are called upon to lead, meet these challenges head-on, and bridge the gaps in our journey toward a digitally transformed future."The four exclusive keynote sessions were conducted by globally reputed speakers. Shihab Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer, Robi Axiata Ltd., presented his insights and observations on Analytics and AI for Digital Disruption.Prasun Basu, Founder & Chairman, Inteliphyle Ltd., emphasising digitalisation and data, delivered a session titled 'The Conundrum of Digital and Data: Bedfellows and Not'.Tara Yoon, Head of Partner Performance, Channel Sales - SEA, Google APAC; conducted a session on Marketing in the AI Era.And Bharat Avalani, Storyteller & Memory Collector, Founder, Connecting the Dots, Malaysia presented the last keynote session of the day titled 'Digitize to Humanize'.