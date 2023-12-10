Md Jamal Uddin receives a global award from the UK

Youth volunteer Md Jamal Uddin has received a global award from the UK recently."I am delighted, that VSO selected me for Global Winner of the Health Awards 2023 from Bangladesh: said Md Jamal Hossain, Youth volunteer".VSO Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Phillip Godwin best wishes to Md. Jamal Hossain virtually from the UK for his contribution to girl's health rights.On behalf of the CEO of VSO, Khabirul Haque Kamal, Country Director, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Projects Manager VSO Bangladesh, VSO ex-volunteers, Volunteers from IDMVS, Dhaka University, Volunteer Opportunity, and VSO staff jointly handed over Certificate and a gift to Md Jamal Hossain.Anup Goon, Project Officer, VSO Bangladesh facilitated the global volunteer Impact Award 2023 event from Bangladesh.Md. Jamal Hossain born in Adirmary upazila under Nilphamari district.Volunteering is the patience of Md. Jamal Hossain and set up 10,234 Salon libraries and 98 community libraries in Bangladesh.The library initiatives enlighten and increase knowledge of the youth and community people. Jamal is working for the awareness raising of senior citizens and youth about the worst effects of child marriage.He works for prevent and stop 132 early marriages in the area. He is working for the Adolescent and child health rights and mainstreaming the Dalit community. He distributed sanitary napkins among girls and set- up 120 tube wells for safe drinking water.Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) has been implementing Volunteering for Development (V4D) and it is for promoting values-based ethical volunteering all over the country.Through the youth network, VSO youth development programme connected more than 50,000 youth volunteers in Bangladesh who are engaged from the grassroots to the national level.