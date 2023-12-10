Tight monetary policy is on right track: Banker

The monetary policy now in force and has been tightened in some cases to make borrowings by commercial banks from Bangladesh Bank costly, is an effective tool to contain inflation.This is in right track, said MD Abdul Mannan, executive vice president and head of credit division of SBAC Bank Ltd while talking with the Daily Observer.In the contractionary policy the central bank has raised its policy rate and introduced new corridor systems which is 4 percent in total has made both borrowing and depositing costlier forcing lower money supply in the market.Expansionary policy benefits were exploited by a vested group of people that undermined the intended impact on inflation control leading to a less successful outcome, Mannan said.On the other hand a contractionary policy raises borrowing costs for both clients and banks and it also curb inflation by reducing money supply, he said and added that though this approach involves higher rates of interest and discourages borrowing and spending, its overall impact is good and positive.The banker while endorsing the adoption of a contractionary monetary policy as a crucial measure to contain inflation asserts that the shift from a previously unsuccessful expansionary policy is a timely and necessary adjustment.The contractionary policy entails higher borrowing costs for banks from the central bank, which subsequently translates to increased borrowing costs for clients and manufacturers.This move aims to curb inflation by curbing excessive spending in the economy, Mannan said.Highlighting one avenue for controlling high prices by closely monitoring market dynamics, he said authorities can identify and address instances of price manipulation or unjustified price hikes, contributing to overall price stability.The SBAC banker additionally acknowledged the potential role of increased agricultural production in tempering inflation.A rise in local agriculture output could alleviate pressure on food prices, a significant component of the inflationary basket.In the light of the tightening monetary policy, banks are anticipated to raise deposit rates.This adjustment is strategic, aiming to attract more deposits from individuals and businesses.As deposit rates increase, banks can potentially reduce reliance on borrowing from the central bank to meet liquidity requirements, he added.On removal of lending-borrowing caps he said it is very much positive step as natural market driven forces will determine the rates of interests. Once there were no caps on lending and deposits; there was higher growth of private sector credits.The previous six and nine percent rates did not show anything good and it was artificially a restricting policy to control the market.The six month moving average rate of treasury bills (SMART) plus additional percentage are good one and it is likely to stabilize the money market, the banker said.